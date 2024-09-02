Genshin Impact Leak Reveals New Location in Snezhnaya

Genshin Impact 5.0 is currently in full swing, with players spending their time exploring Natlan to the fullest, completing quests, and turning in Pyro Sigils for exciting rewards. The Pyro Nation holds a ton of secrets and it is expected to be the last region before Snezhnaya, the Cryo Nation ruled by the Cryo Archon Tsaritsa. With El Capitano appearing in Natlan, with a possibility of Columbina becoming playable in the near future, the story leading up to Snezhnaya is starting to appear really interesting. A recent leak has surfaced on Reddit for version 5.1, which holds some interesting dialogues from an unknown NPC, revealing an important location of Snezhnaya.

New Genshin Impact Leaked Location in Snezhnaya

Image Courtesy: YouTube/Genshin Impact

A recent leak posted on Reddit, reveals dialogue crumbs between an NPC and the traveler, mentioning the city of Nordekalle in Snezhnaya. The leaked dialogues appear to be of a merchant who wants to make a trip to Nordekalle or has recently made a trip there. The dialogue also mentions that Nordekalle is at the Southern tip of Snezhnaya.

Other than that, the dialogues mention that the situation in Snezhnaya is very tense and that one should not let a soul know that they are holding a big sum of Mora. This makes me wonder about the possible situation in Snezhnaya, as another recent Natlan leak mentioned a Rebellion arc after the Natlan and before the Snezhnaya story arcs.

Another guess I have is that the NPC merchant is Liben and he will appear in Natlan during version 5.1. In every region, we eventually meet Liben, the friendly NPC merchant, who has apparently traveled the entirety of Teyvat because he always gossips about the new region before its release.

Genshin Impact is slowly entering the main chunk of its story and we cannot wait to see how all of it turns out. Currently, Mualani and Kachina are on the 5.0 banners, so make sure to check out their build guides. Share your opinion on the new leaked location of Snezhnaya, giving your insight on what the rebellion can be about.