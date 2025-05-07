Genshin Impact Will Require US Players to Verify Their Age or Face Suspension

Genshin Impact has a massive player base globally, with the community heavily invested in the lore and character development. Well, before the release of Nod-Krai, Hoyoverse has announced that it now requires players in the US to undergo an age verification process to prevent their accounts from getting suspended. This move comes in response to the FTC settlement over the game’s gacha (aka loot boxes) mechanic.

Hoyoverse has officially posted on their website that they are now required by law to age-verify US player accounts. The age verification process will roll out to all US players by May 20, 2025. Players will be required to complete it during login or new account registration.

Every Genshin Impact player must verify their ages by July 18, 2025, or face serious consequences to their accounts.

What Happens to Genshin Impact Players Who Fail to Verify Their Age?

Image Credit: Hoyoverse

If players fail to verify their age before the July 2025 date mentioned above, it can result in the following actions:

Account suspension

In-game friends and chat records deleted

No further notifications post-suspension due to inaccessible account information as required by law

Sadly, that’s not where it ends, as those who still fail to verify their ages before July 20, 2026, will have their entire Hoyoverse account deleted. This means all data connected to the player’s Hoyoverse account, including their posts and interactions on Hoyolab and other game data, will be deleted.

Although the news may sound alarming, it comes in the wake of the FTC lawsuit against Genshin Impact developer Hoyoverse to tackle loot boxes being sold to players below the age of 16. Due to this settlement, Hoyoverse won’t be able to sell any loot boxes to players under the age of 16 through their in-game store. Although there is no nationwide regulation in the US regarding this, the FTC specifically targeted Genshin Impact due to its confusing purchase system.

Apparently, Genshin Impact players were unknowingly spending a lot more than they realized due to the confusing in-game currency system. So, what do you think about Genshin Impact pushing a large chunk of their player base to verify their age or face suspension? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.