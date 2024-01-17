Genshin Impact 4.4 Leaks: Exploration of Mt. Lingmeng in Chenyu Vale Showcased

Genshin Impacts 4.4 version is going to be a big update featuring a completely new area linking Fontaine and Liyue — Chenyu Vale. The new area will also feature many of the level-up materials for Xianyun, the 5-star character releasing with the 4.4 update. The new area will also have a new world boss, tons of Primogems, and much more.

Chenyu Vale Leaks: Mt. Lingmeng Above and Below

Recently, well-known Genshin Impact leakers, Fy Leaks, have revealed in-game footage and screenshots of Mt. Lingmeng, which is part of the Chenyu Vale. This gives us a brief look at the exploration of Genshin Impact 4.4‘s Chenyu Vale map.

From the video, we can see that the overworld of Mt. Lingmeng in Chenyu Vale is filled with lush greenery, flowing rivers, small waterfalls, and gorgeous cherry blossom trees. The underworld appears to have been an old abandoned temple with candle-lit alters. As Chenyu Vale is part of Liyue, the place was likely for worshipping Adeptus or the old gods.

Chenyu Vale also looks distinctly different from the golden fields of Liyue. The new area will give players another reason to go back and explore Liyue, which is one of my favorite areas in the game.

Full Map of Chenyu Vale in Genshin Impact 4.4

Chenyu Vale is going to be a big zone with many rewards and interesting locations. Previously, the full map of Chenyu Vale was leaked by FouL in the Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit, revealing Anemo Regisvine as the new World Boss. There is a lot to look forward to with the Genshin Impact 4.4 update, so tell us what you are most excited about the upcoming release in the comments below.