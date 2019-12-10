Fujifilm has today expanded its line-up of mirrorless camera offerings in India with the addition of the new X-Pro 3 mirrorless camera in the country. The new camera brings a number of improvements and new features to Fujifilm’s camera line-up.

According to Fujifilm, the X-Pro 3 is the first camera to use a lightweight titanium build which allows the camera to be portable and durable, allowing photographers to easily take shots with their camera. The X-Pro 3 also comes with a back-illuminated 26.1MP “X-Trans” CMOS 4” sensor and “X-Processor 4” image processor engine.

The camera is also the world’s first to bring a hybrid view-finder which allows the user to switch between an optical view finder and an electronic view finder depending on their preference and according to the requirements of the shot. The electronic view finder in the X-Pro 3 uses a high-resolution panel, and the camera can now focus fast and accurately in lighting intensities as low as -6EV, which the company says is close to pitch darkness.

Speaking about the launch of the camera, Mr. Haruto Iwata, the Managing Director of Fujifilm India said, “As a means of visual communication and expression, photography has gained a lot of traction among users. We at Fujifilm have been consistently working towards innovating the imaging culture across countries. With an intent to further grow the photography industry in India, we always strive to introduce technology that reinforces our capabilities, while allowing our consumers to effortlessly click and share. With the launch of X-Pro3, we aim to enable photography enthusiasts to explore limitless possibilities in the photography world.”

The Fujifilm X-Pro 3 will be available in three colours: Black (Rs. 1,55,999), Duratect Black (Rs. 1,73,999), and Duratect Silver (Rs. 1,73,999). The black variant will be available for sale later today, with the other two colour options going on sale in January 2020.