Fossil has just announced a new smartwatch that combines some of the essential attributes of traditional wristwatches, like physical watch-hands, with smartwatch-like properties, such as activity tracking, weather information, app notifications and more. Called Fossil Hybrid HR, the device has a circular always-on display, a heart-rate monitor and a claimed ‘2+ weeks of battery life’, which Fossil hopes will make it a compelling contender in the segment.

Fossil Hybrid HR Specifications and Features

The Hybrid HR is built out of stainless steel, and is offered with leather, silicone and stainless steel strap options. It comes in a compact 42mm casing with an e-ink display tucked in below the mechanical hands. It’s waterproof up to 3ATM and can sync via Bluetooth with smartphones running Android 5.0 Lollipop or iOS 9.0 and above.

While the mechanical hands are meant to tell time like a traditional watch, the dynamic display will show incoming text messages, app alerts, weather updates and more, bringing the best of both worlds. According to the company, the Hybrid HR will help users to see the information they want, when they want it, without having to wake it up or swiping. “Thanks to a new power-efficient, always-on display, notifications like incoming text messages, weather updates, and wellness stats like heart rate and step count are accessible at a glance”, said the company.

Fossil Hybrid HR Price and Availability

The new Hybrid HR will retail at a starting price point of $195 in the US, and is available for purchase with immediate effect from the company’s official website. It is also available in select Fossil retail stores globally. It will be available in India beginning November 18.