Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch with Alexa Support Launched in India

Fossil has made the new Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch official, both in India and globally. The smartwatch comes with Alexa support, a redesigned Fossil Smartwatches companion app, and more highlights. Check out the price, features, and more.

Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid: Specs and Features

The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid comes with the functionalities of both a traditional watch and a smartwatch. For the design part, it has taken inspiration from the company’s best-selling watches: Machine and Stella. The Gen 6 Hybrid Machine features a 45mm dial with a ‘with knurled top ring and pushers.’ It comes in black, silver-tone, or smoke with a brushed, 3-link bracelet, mesh bracelet, leather strap, or silicone strap options.

The Gen 6 Hybrid Stella has a 40.5mm dial with a coin-edge top ring. It is available in rose gold-tone, silver-tone, and two-tone colorways, with a 3-link bracelet, mesh bracelet, leather strap, or silicone strap. The watch has an E-ink Gray-scale backlit display and comes with customizable watch faces.

The Gen 6 Hybrid provides access to various Alexa features like the ability to set reminders, turn off the lights, and more. This is for the latest Android and iOS versions and Alexa will come pre-installed on the smartwatch. There’s also support for a new SpO2 sensor and an improved heart rate sensor.

The smartwatch also allows for steps, workouts, sleep tracking, and more. It also supports Bluetooth version 5 LE, notifications (calls, messages, and more), music control, weather forecast, and more.

The new Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid also supports the new companion app with more new features and an improved UI. It has the ability to personalize the app home screen, customize the watch, get Stats At-A-Glance on one screen, and more. This app has been updated for all the Fossil hybrid watches.

Price and Availability

The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid watch is priced at Rs 17,633 (leather and silicone strap styles) and Rs 19, 173 (bracelet styles). It is now available to buy in India via the company’s website and select Fossil retail stores.