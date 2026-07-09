Fortnite Obsession Collab Concept Goes Viral as Fans Want Nikki Skin at Fortnitemares

A Fortnite fan has created an Obsession collab concept featuring “Freaky” Nikki Freeman, and the community is fixated on it. With a whopping 13,000 likes on the post and counting, it’s clear to see that the creator is on to something. They’ve even tagged Blumhouse Productions to get their attention.

Fortnite Players “Obsessed” with Freaky Nikki Collab Concept for Fortnitemares 2026

Given the success of the latest horror phenomenon, Obsession, it’s no surprise that everyone wants a Nikki Freeman Skin in Fortnite. With Fortnitemares just a few months down the line, Epic Games has the chance to do something incredible with a collaboration. There’s also talk of Taylor Swift coming to Fortnite, but just a rumor for now.

Image Credit: X / DEVINK_official

Image Credit: X / DEVINK_official

Image Credit: X / DEVINK_official

Image Credit: X / DEVINK_official

Image Credit: X / DEVINK_official

The creator of the Fortnite Obsession collab concept, DEVINK_official on X, has brought Nikki to life and has given her some cool accessories fans would easily be able to spot. Aside from the Nikki Freeman Outfit, there’s a Back Bling called “The One Wish Willow Branch.”

Try not to snap it in half, and wish for unlimited Holofoil Sprites in a Fortnite match. There’s also a pickaxe called Willow Axe, which is quite stylish to look at and definitely goes well with the Fortnite Obsession collab concept. However, many users state that a brick would have been more suitable for the occasion. Lastly, there’s also a Jam Track titled: Love Is In The Air Pt. 1.

By the looks of things, the creator of this concept really captured the essence of Nikki from Obsession and has effortlessly brought her over to Fortnite. The only thing missing is a Nikki-themed Sprite. But the real question is: will Epic Games consider a collab?

There are two things to take into consideration when contemplating a possible collaboration. One would be whether the other party is willing; this would include the production house and the actress who plays Nikki. The second would be whether enough people are willing to purchase the cosmetics.

While on the post, there are thousands of likes, but they don’t necessary concert to buyers. Liking the Fortnite Obsession collab concept and redeeming V-Bucks to purchase it are two different things. Nonetheless, it’s a popular film, and if the release is timed correctly, Epic Games could make bank on it.