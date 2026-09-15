Fortnite Kingdom Hearts Collab Trailer Confirms Keyblade Weapon and Four Skins

Epic Games has officially revealed the content for the upcoming Fortnite Kingdom Hearts collab via a brand-new trailer. Posted on X on September 15, the trailer showcases the official key art for the crossover and features four characters as well as the highly anticipated Keyblade Mythic weapon, which is to be added to the Fortnite loot pool as part of the Kingdom Hearts collab.

Sora Debuts in Fortnite with Keyblade Mythic Coming This Week

As expected from the cryptic messages posted on September 13, Sora is joined by Kairi, Riku, and Roxas as part of the Fortnite Kingdom Hearts collab. As seen in the trailer, each character has their own unique Keyblade that functions as a Pickaxe. Only the Keyblade used by Sora will be added as a Mythic weapon in Fortnite on September 17, 2026, with the 42.20 update.

That said, Epic Games has given the other characters their signature Pickaxes as well. Roxas can be seen wielding Oblivion and Oathkeeper as his Pickaxe. Riku has Way to Dawn as his Pickaxe, and Kairi has Destiny’s Embrace as her Pickaxe. They can be purchased from the Fortnite Item Shop when released.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

Returning to the Keyblade Mythic weapon, it can unleash a devastating lightning strike in a small AoE radius. It seems that Epic Games added spells as part of the Kingdom Hearts collab. The spell shown in the trailer is called Thundaga, but there could be more introduced as the season progresses.

This spell ability may be stackable or recharge slowly over time. The Keyblade Mythic also has a spin attack and seemingly gives the user a slight speed boost when wielding it. It should be obtainable from Rare/Relic Chests found inside the Fortnite Temple Vaults on the island.

From the trailer, we can also see that the Moon’s shape is being changed to a giant heart as part of the Kingdom Hearts collab. It should remain as such until the end of the season or at least until the rumored FNAF collab for Fortnitemares 2026 kicks off. On the topic of Kicks, a brand new pair called Shadow Heartless is also being added.

Lastly, the Kingdom Hearts collab will go live once the downtime for Fortnite update 42.20 ends. Expect the skins to be listed in the Fortnite Item Shop either on the same day or on September 18, 2026, after the rotation occurs. On a side note, the Ironmouse skin in Fortnite is also releasing on this day.