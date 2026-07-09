Fortnite Chapter 7 Could End With a Surprise Mini Season, New Leak Claims

According to the recent leaks, Fortnite Chapter 7 could end with a mini season. The information comes from NotJulesDev on X, a reputable data miner, who has often been right about such leaks in the past. Besides, Epic Games is known to shake up the meta to keep things interesting. However, the devs don’t share any details until the very last moment, to keep things a surprise, which they aren’t anymore.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Mini Season Leaked Before Chapter 8 Kicks In

For those wondering, the upcoming Fortnite mini season is codenamed “NaliSnap” and will go live with the v43.00 update. We currently have no idea what this season will encompass, but with a Spider-Man Sprite and Batman Sprite rumoured to arrive soon, anything is possible.

That said, a mini season allows for wildcard Fortnite collaborations, like The Simpsons. We’ve also had Season OG and Chapter 2 Remix, which were weird but memorable. However, based on the storyline, it could be related to Geno as he’s returned to the island, but it’s far too soon to tell.

Image Credit: X / BackersGamesF / blortzen

If we do see him, this would imply that we skip past a throwback to Chapter 3 and The Herald. On the flip side, given how important Geno is to the storyline, skipping past an entire phase wouldn’t be all that bad. After all, there’s a chance we’ll get to witness Jonesy get his revenge for being betrayed.

With one and a half seasons to go before the mini season kicks off, we’re bound to get more information later this year. There are also rumors of Taylor Swift coming to Fortnite, so a lot can happen between now and then.

On an ending note, let’s not forget that the mini-season will end with a Fortnite live event. This has been routine for the past few years, and whatever Epic has planned will be grand. That said, I would like it if they brought back the Imagined Order and other elements from Chapter 2.