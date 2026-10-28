Fortnite Treasure Hunters Mini Season Key Art Reveals New Sprite and Battle Pass Skins

Fortnite Treasure Hunters is turning out to be more than what fans could have ever expected for a Mini Season. Epic Games just revealed the official key art on October 28, 2026, and there’s a lot to take in at first glance. This is without doubt the largest collab we have ever had in Fortnite, and Treasure Hunters marks a new milestone.

Fortnite Treasure Hunters Keyart Reveals Chest-Cat Sprite and More One Piece Characters

Fortnite posted the key art for the Treasure Hunters Mini Season on X as it is the second official reveal for what’s to come, and it’s truly spectacular. If the Fortnite One Piece collab wasn’t large enough, it just grew a bit more, as the Battle Pass for Treasure Hunters is filled with Straw Hat Pirates skins.

In the official key art, Epic Games has revealed that Nico Robin and Portgas D. Ace are going to be featured as skins on the Fortnite Treasure Hunters Battle Pass. Since neither of them was present in the first Fortnite Treasure Hunters trailer, it was assumed they weren’t going to be part of the collab, which makes this a delightful surprise.

Image Credit: Epic Games

We also spot Charlotte, who was first revealed in the Fortnite A$AP Rocky teaser, brandishing a sword. On the other end of the lineup of characters, we see Cuddle Team Leader, who was first revealed in the Fortnite Lil Uzi Vert collab teaser.

In the middle, we see the mysterious new character called Captain X, whose voice can be heard when players interact with the One Piece Chest in Fortnite. Lastly, we have Jonesy, sitting on the ground, holding a new Fortnite Treasure Hunters Sprite that can only be described as a mouse in a treasure chest.

If nothing else, this confirms that Sprites are leaving in Chapter 8 and not before that, which is a relief for those who really enjoy collecting them. Lastly, in the key art for the Treasure Hunters, we see Cuddle Team Leader holding the Gum Gum Fruit.

It is going to be part of the Fortnite loot pool and will give players the Gum-Gum Rocket and Pistol abilities. The Flame Flame Devil Fruit should also be part of Fortnite Treasure Hunters alongside other traditional weapons.

That’s all that can be said based on the recent Treasure Hunters key art for the upcoming Fortnite Mini Season. Expect more teasers to be revealed later this week. In the meantime, you can check out your Fortnite Chapter 7 Override Recap to see how you performed in the current season.