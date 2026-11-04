Fortnite OG Pass Ends This December, With Next Era Planned for “Late 2027”

Fortnite just announced a plethora of changes coming to the Battle Royale, and unfortunately, it has nothing to do with the Fortnite Pirate Shop Token that the community is yearning for. Instead, Epic has revealed that Fortnite OG Pass will end on December 5, 2026, with a major conclusion, going on hiatus until 2027.

According to Fortnite’s latest blog, published on November 4, 2026, Fortnite OG Passes for 2026 will end with Chapter 1: Season X with a “dramatic conclusion” on December 5. At the same time, Epic writes, “The Next Era of Fortnite OG drops in late 2027,” meaning the mode will be unavailable for roughly a year.

Image Credit: Epic Games

However, Epic hasn’t confirmed whether Fortnite OG will move on to Chapter 2 after its December 5 finale. The same day marks the end of Fortnite Treasure Hunters Mini-Season, with Chapter 8 Season 1 expected to follow.

Speaking of the next chapter, new Fortnite leaks showcase Warzone-style finishers set to debut in Chapter 8, so Epic is clearly innovating with the main game. But the company is shifting focus from Fortnite OG Passes and the mode itself, at least until late 2027. Naturally, fans are disappointed, as it’s still a popular and well-liked mode.

Fortnite OG is currently running the Chapter 1: Season X Battle Pass, which debuted on September 3, and players have until December 4 to complete it and obtain all the rewards. After this, Epic will bid the mode farewell until next year with a “dramatic conclusion”, which you can already imagine is a major Live Event.

Alongside the Fortnite OG Pass ending, Epic Games is also rolling out major changes to Fortnite Crew starting December 5, making it an eventful month for players. Unsurprisingly, both announcements have already sparked strong reactions from the community.

That said, what do you think about Fortnite OG ending this December? Tell us in the comments section below.