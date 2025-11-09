Fortnite OG Butterfly Live Event Recap: Everything You Need to Know

Fortnite OG just aired its latest Butterfly event, which brought some interesting changes to the vintage Island. Despite its lower popularity, the classic version of Fortnite’s Battle Royale experience continues to receive unique content that’s always worth checking out. The Butterfly event was no different, as it allowed players to interact with the rift butterfly – just as they did seven years ago. It also offered a conclusion to the Cube saga, at least for the time being.

The event kicked off precisely at 2 PM ET during in-progress matches and lasted for around 2 minutes. Unlike the Simpsons event, there appeared to be no matchmaking errors or an on-screen countdown timer on the Island. So, if you missed the event, we’ve got a handy recap for you right here.

What Happened in Fortnite OG Butterfly Live Event Today?

Just like the leaks suggested, the Fortnite OG Butterfly event was basically a do-over of the original, which aired seven years ago. Revin, the malicious Cube floating above Leaky Lake, spiralled into an explosion, tearing it to bits and transporting players to a cosmic dimension. Here, they were treated to the same mystical visuals seen in Chapter 1, except with a red version of Cube sitting at the center.

Fortnite OG Butterfly Live Event Recap



1Million+ players attended the mesmerizing event pic.twitter.com/fzYlVPjNqB — Beebom Gaming (@beebomgaming) November 8, 2025

After a few seconds of floating around, the cosmic butterfly makes an appearance, its color largely unchanged from the original event. It flutters around slowly while your character looks on with intent. Eventually, the butterfly zips directly towards your character while flapping its wings at a rapid pace. It rests on your finger before teleporting you right onto the Island, and directly on top of a redesigned Leaky Lake.

The floating island has now vanished, leaving a crater at the heart of the POI. Placed right at its center are the same purple crystals we saw during Chapter 1. In a nutshell, the Butterfly event provided a dose of nostalgia for long-time fans and also dropped some Chapter 7 teasers that will certainly be discussed and dissected in the coming weeks.

What did you make of the Fortnite OG event? Be sure to let us know in the comments.