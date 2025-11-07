Fortnite Chief Confirms Return of The Seven in Upcoming Chapter 7

Fortnite’s ongoing Simpsons season has been a hit among fans as the Battle Royale title spanned the year’s largest active players this month, all thanks to the mini-season, which brought a season-wide collab. The latest update brought a new Springfield Island with 9 POIs, with a stage set for a chapter-ending live event on November 29, 2025, which will bring back Daigo’s demon to the map.

While the live event is still a few weeks away, teasers for the next chapter in Battle Royale, Chapter 7, have already started to drop. Epic sent a cryptic teaser to content creators earlier this week, which revealed a Kill Bill crossover coming in the new season.

However, fans who read between the lines found out that Fortnite’s OG heroic faction, The Seven, might be making a comeback in Chapter 7. While these were mere theories, Epic co-founder Mark Rein has added fuel to the fire, thus confirming the fan speculation.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Will Bring Back The Seven to the Island, Hints Mark Rein in Cryptic Post

Epic Games co-founder Mark Rein reposted a theory post by Egyptian Leaker, where they spot a logo of The Seven on Peely’s jacket at the Stranger Things Season 5 premiere earlier today. Adding to their theory, they wrote that recent teasers and ads for Chapter 7 mention the number 7 as not in digit, but rather spelled out like “Seven.”

Image Credit: Epic Games / Mark Rein

As per the leaker, this may be a cryptic hint to the faction from Fortnite’s original lore, The Seven, making its comeback in the upcoming chapter. Mark reshared the theory on his X page and wrote, “You people are just imagining things. Let’s take a big breath, count to 10, and let it go. Here we go: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, SEVEN, 8, 9, 10. Do we feel better now? Relaxation is the key!”

The fact that he too spelled out SEVEN adds more weight to the theory that leakers and fans are running with, thus this can be taken as a confirmation that the heroic faction may indeed be making their comeback in Chapter 7 Season 1. However, we believe that The Seven will make an appearance in the upcoming Chapter 6 live event and battle alongside Jonesy and Hope to defeat the Demon and take loopers to a new reality.

What do you think? Will The Seven appear in the upcoming Fortnite live event? Let us know in the comments below!