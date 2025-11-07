Fortnite Players Are Getting Diddly Deleted by Ned Flanders NPC This Season

Fortnite’s latest Simpsons season has completely changed the Battle Royale island, bringing the cel-shaded Springfield to the game. Iconic characters from The Simpsons have taken over, and you’ll find some of them as notorious bosses roaming around the island.

The season has also brought numerous NPCs that you can hire or avail certain services from, as they are always helpful companions to loopers in a Battle Royale match. However, if you damage any of the friendly NPCs, they quickly turn hostile and start attacking you with their special weapon.

One such NPC, whom players got off on the wrong foot, is Ned Flanders, and according to Fortnite, he’s already wiped out 33,000 players ever since the release of the new Fortnite season.

Fortnite Reveals Ned Flanders NPC Has Wiped Out 33K Players Since Simpsons Season Release

According to Epic, Ned Flanders NPC has successfully managed to eliminate 33,000 players who attacked him first in the ongoing Fortnite Simpsons season. If you’re wondering, Ned Flanders is a non-lethal NPC that can be found next to the Simpsons’ residence at Evergreen Terrace POI and greets you warmly.

Image Credit: Epic Games / Screenshot by Beebom

However, if you damage him even once, he takes out his ski poles and starts running towards you and hitting you with those poles in quick succession. He deals 20 damage with every hit and can break your shield bar in under 10 seconds.

Fortnite even shared a video on their X page that shows Flanders wiping out an entire team in seconds as they run away from him in his house. The terror caused by Flanders’ aggression has turned lobbies into meme-filled chaos as Evergreen Terrace has now become a hot drop.

On the other hand, players have also revealed that the Witch Marge boss is equally challenging, as her mythic P90 has been quite successful in wiping out any players who seek to eliminate her. Even though bosses and NPCs this season are much easier to defeat, the absurdity on the island is keeping the fun alive.

Have you been wiped out by Ned Flanders yet on the Fortnite island? Let us know in the comments below!