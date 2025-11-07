Fortnite Stranger Things Collab Takes Players Back to the Upside Down with New Blitz Map and Skins

Fortnite is always running wild with collaborations every season, bringing content packed with fan service, whether it’s skins, weapons, or an entirely new game mode. One such example is the ongoing Simpsons season, which introduced Springfield Island with a cel-shaded art style and a stacked Battle Pass featuring iconic Simpsons characters and remix skins.

In the previous season, Epic joined hands with multiple franchises during Fortnitemares, like Netflix’s Wednesday, to bring collab skins and items in gameplay. However, players still remember the OG Netflix collab in Fortnite, Stranger Things, for its Demogorgon and Chief Hopper skins that were released in Chapter 1. Following the two outfits, players also got an Eleven skin with a telekinesis emote and more cosmetics.

Now that the show is nearing its penultimate season release, another Stranger Things crossover is coming to Fortnite, but this time it’s taking all the players to the Upside Down in Blitz mode. Here are all the details about the upcoming collab.

Fortnite is Bringing the Upside Down Map in Blitz Mode with New Stranger Things Skins

Epic Games and Netflix have announced that a new Stranger Things collab is coming to Fortnite in a new post on the Tudum by Netflix website. According to Netflix, “In celebration of its fifth and final season, Stranger Things is returning to Fortnite. On Nov. 24, players can look forward to new outfits and accessories, an Upside Down-inspired Blitz map, and new cosmetic items.”

Image Credit: Epic Games / Netflix

Furthermore, Fortnite also posted an 18-second teaser showing a glimpse at the dark Hawkins Upside Down map for Blitz, as well as The Mind Flayer hovering above the island. The collab will bring this island to Blitz packed with new weapons, boons, as well as medallions to elevate the gameplay.

On the other side, the collab will also bring new cosmetic items such as new skins, emotes, sidekicks, and more. A glimpse at a new Peely skin inspired by Eddie Munson was seen at the Stranger Things Season 5 premiere on November 7, featuring an icon of The Seven badge, hinting at the return of the heroic faction in Fortnite Chapter 7. Players are also expecting all four members of The Party – Mike, Will, Dustin, and Lucas to arrive with the collab as Fortnite skins, alongside the arrival of Vecna on the island.

Are you ready to enter the Upside Down in the Stranger Things Fortnite collab? Let us know in the comments below!