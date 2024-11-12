Fortnite and Marvel Rivals Are Collaborating for a ‘Chronoverses’ Event

Another day, another Fortnite collaboration. However, this time it is with a game yet to launch for public hands. Marvel Games has revealed that a multiversal collaboration will happen that will see Fortnite with Marvel Rivals.

According to an X post by @MarvelGames, the Marvel Rivals Chronoverses Collaboration will see plenty of games crossing over. The list of games includes:

Marvel Puzzle Quest

Fortnite

Marvel Future Fight

Marvel Snap

Although all the other games are by Marvel Games, Fortnite is a shocking entry. The creators are yet to reveal more details regarding the event. The Marvel Rivals account under this post replies, “We are super excited for this collaboration… 👀 See you soon!” This indicates that the collaboration is right around the corner.

While we do not have many details on what will arrive with this collaboration in Fortnite, Marvel is not an alienated term in the game. We have regularly seen Marvel-related characters, LTM, or a full-fledged season in Fortnite already.

In-game skins like various Spider-Man, X-Men, or even the recent Venom, Wolverine, or Deadpool, Marvel x Fortnite is always a hit. That will go up a notch as we know the Disney-Epic Games deal hints at a massive Marvel-Fortnite crossover. If we go by that, we can see a Marvel Rivals game mode within Fortnite.

There are rumors of a permanent Fortnite OG mode coming in the game. So, it is not impossible to have an Overwatch-style 6v6 game within Fortnite as well. If they don’t go that route, we will still see a lot of Marvel Rivals-style characters introduced in Fortnite as exclusive skins too. As Marvel Rivals releases on December 6th, the event might not be that far from us.

Are you excited about the Fortnite Marvel Rivals collaboration with the Chronoverses event? What do you think will come with this event in Fortnite? Share your thoughts in the comments below.