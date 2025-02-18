Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Trailer Reveals GTA Level Carnage

It’s crime time! Or should I say heist-time in Fortnite? No matter what you call it, a GTA-style Fortnite season is right around the corner. We finally have the official Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 trailer, and boy, oh boy, does it pack some action.

Fortnite is ditching its recent Japanese samurai aesthetic for a full-blown crime-ridden metropolis in Chapter 6, Season 2, titled “Lawless.” Well, these were the assumptions as soon as we got the Chapter 6 Season 2 first look poster. And well, the trailer doubles down on it.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 ‘Lawless’ Changes the Whole Theme

In the trailer, we see plenty of GTA-esque themes. From the chaotic streets with massive wars to the NYC drill-style rap, the crime vibes are stamped all over it. We see all the new inclusions of NPC, the new weapons, and the battle pass skins. We not only get our official animated reveal of Pick Peely and Sausage but also the new Midas skin.

Alongside that, we also got our first collaboration for the new season. Sub-Zero from Mortal Kombat makes his mark in this trailer, showcasing the ice gauntlets for the first time. But how does it differ from Chapter 6 Season 1? The new setting swaps out serene temples for bullet-riddled streets, neon-soaked alleys, and high-stakes robberies. This marks one of the game’s most dramatic thematic shifts yet.

Image Credit: Epic Games/ Fortnite (screenshot by Ishan Adhikary/Beebom)

Now listen, I agree that the theme is completely revealed, and if I trust my intuition, we might get GTA skins making their way to Fortnite. With GTA 6 releasing in a few months, Epic Games can pull off a massive collab with Rockstar Games. While I don’t think it will be related to GTA 6, we might see CJ, Niko, or Tommy in the game.

With its release on February 21, Epic Games is teasing a world of unpredictability and high-stakes action. Whether you’re planning a big score or evading rival gangs, this season looks to shake up Fortnite in a way never seen before.

So, are you ready for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless now that the official trailer has been revealed? Do tell us in the comments below.