Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 ‘Lawless’ First Look and Release Date Revealed

With every seasonal update, Epic Games strives to offer players something new and exciting. While the next update is right around the corner, Fortnite might be going toward a GTA-like concept. As the Japanese-themed Season 1 is going away, Fortnite revealed the first look of Chapter 6 Season 2 along with a release date.

Epic Games has announced that “Lawless” will be the theme for Chapter 6 Season 2 of Fortnite, which will be released on February 21, 2025. A brief teaser video was also shared on the official Fortnite X account. This hints at a crime-filled setting, with at least one location called “Crime City, where the hustle never stops.”

Is Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Based on GTA 6?

Well, for those who have not figured it out yet, the teaser shows us multiple hints at the famous Grand Theft Auto games. Although I would call the aesthetics of the video more Gotham-like from the Batman series, there are plenty of things to note. Remember that GTA 6 releases this year, meaning a new collaboration might be cooking up.

The caption of the post also says, “Big Dill’s new single dropping soon.” And well, if you want to know who this person is, there is a clear mugshot of him in the video. While I assume it is the new Peely skin, we have to wait till Chapter 6 Season 1 ends. But could Epic Games pull the strings to bring the likes of Tommy Vercetti, CJ, Michael, or Niko to Fortnite?

Well, I would not be surprised. Fortnite collaborates with all sorts of entertainment franchises. Whether it is DC, Marvel, or game series like Resident Evil, the ultimate battle royale has it all. If Epic Games turns on the heat right before the GTA 6 release, it will be a massive update for the players.

Are you excited about the crime-themed first look of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2? Do share your thoughts about Fortnite ‘Lawless’ in the comments below.