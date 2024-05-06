Foldable iPhone Is Real and Apple Is Reportedly Looking at 2026 Release for It

Apple is reportedly gearing up its development plans on foldable devices, according to a recent investor note spotted by 9to5Mac. The Cupertino tech giant has plans to enter the foldable devices space with a 20.3-inch MacBook-iPad Hybrid and a foldable iPhone.

The Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu sheds some light on Apple’s roadmap for embracing the foldable technology. The giant is expected to begin mass production of a 20.3-inch foldable device in late 2025, followed by a foldable iPhone in late 2026.

Well, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard rumors about Apple’s foray into the foldable space. For a long time, we have been hearing rumors that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone. Earlier, there were suggestions that a foldable iPhone might enter the market in 2023. However, these plans were delayed until 2025. Image Courtesy: Mohit Singh/Beebom

Previously, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo hinted at the development of a 20.3-inch foldable MacBook, which might make its debut sometime in 2027. Similarly, display analyst Ross Young also reported about Apple’s progress on a 20-inch foldable hybrid device, expected to hit the markets in 2026 or 2027. Mark Gurman also corroborated this saying Apple is “exploring a dual-screen, foldable MacBook/iPad hybrid.”

Now, the recent reports from Jeff Pu’s indicate that Apple has accelerated its work in the foldable devices realm. Based on the supply chain checks, there’s an “increasing visibility” of Apple’s foldable devices. Pu further states that Apple’s exciting and expensive foldable lineup would directly target the “ultra high-end market.” With these premium offerings, Apple aims to redefine the standards of luxury in the foldable tech industry.

Apple is reportedly exploring two screen sizes for foldable iPhones: 7.9 inches and 8.3 inches. With the introduction of foldable iPhones, Apple aims to deliver a perfect combination of portability and functionality.

Again, the mass production of the reported 20.3-inch “foldable device” will commence in late 2025. We can expect the foldable iPhone to arrive in late 2026.

These rumors seem to be damn exciting. If they turn out to be true, Apple may set new benchmarks and redefine the future of foldable technology. Even though Apple is unapologetically slow in embracing new hardware and technology, it always comes up with the best implementation. So, we might finally get to see an amazing lineup of Apple foldables. Since the giant has plans to cater to the ultra-high-end markets, the hopes are high as well.

It’s worth mentioning that these timelines are rumors for now. We’ll get a concrete idea in the coming months when some other sources corroborate these timelines. Until then, imagine how capable Apple foldables could be.