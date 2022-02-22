Apple’s Foldable iPhone Delayed Until 2025; All-Screen Foldable MacBook in the Works: Report

We have all heard rumors of Apple exploring a foldable iPhone several times in the recent past. The recent rumors indicated a 2023 launch, thus, marking Apple’s entry into the foldable phone arena. However, it appears that it may be delayed for a couple of years, as suggested by the latest information.

Foldable iPhone Launch Reportedly Delayed

Renowned analyst Ross Young from Display Supply Chain Consultants aka DSCC has hinted (via a new report) that the foldable iPhone launch has been delayed to 2025, a two-year delay from the previously expected timeline.

It is said that the decision comes after discussions with supply chain sources. Although, if this is true, we don’t have an exact reason for the delay. Young also reveals that Apple isn’t in the hurry to launch a foldable smartphone, and hence, a delay isn’t a problem for it. Maybe, the company just wants to launch a feasible foldable phone without any software or hardware issues.

And Apple doesn’t want to limit itself to just a foldable phone. The DSCC report reveals that the company is exploring the idea of a foldable MacBook too, which could have a display size of 20-inch.

The <ac product will make room for a new device category for Apple and could help people get the benefits of a laptop as well as a large monitor in one foldable notebook. The report reads, “This size could create a new category for Apple and would result in a true dual-use product, a notebook with a full-size keyboard when folded and for use as a monitor when not folded and used with an external keyboard. It may also allow for UHD/ 4K resolution or even higher at that size.“

But, don’t get too excited just yet. Since the foldable iPhone is delayed, you shouldn’t expect a foldable MacBook to launch anytime soon, not before 2026 or 2027. That said, it would be interesting to see a product from Apple that shall compete with the likes of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold.

One thing to keep in mind is that these details aren’t official, which is why they should not be treated as the final word. We shall give you more details on this front once we get a better idea. Hence, stay tuned. So, are you excited about a foldable iPhone? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Featured Image Courtesy: Ran Avni/Behance