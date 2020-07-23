Facebook has today added new features focused on improving the privacy of Messenger users. This includes an app locker for safeguarding private chats and improved message controls.

“Privacy is at the heart of Messenger – where you can be yourself with the people who matter most to you, whether that’s through a message, video chat, call, or a Messenger Room,” wrote Jay Sullivan, Director of Product Management, Messenger Privacy and Safety.

App Locker

To make it easier to secure chats, Messenger has added an in-built app lock mechanism. The feature relies on the device’s privacy settings such as fingerprint or face unlock. You can use Messenger’s App lock right now on iPhone and iPad.

The feature will be present in the new Privacy section. If you’re not seeing it, make sure you’ve updated Messenger to the latest version. Facebook promises to bring app lock to Android in the coming months.

Message Controls

Facebook is currently working to improve how Direct Messages work in Messenger. The social media giant mentions that the implementation will be similar to what we already have on Instagram.

The company will soon let users decide who can message or call them directly, and which messages will go to DM requests. Users will also be able to tweak who can never text or call them. Message Controls are not rolling out at this moment.

Image Blurs

Another feature in the works is Image Blurs. With this, images in your message requests will be blurred by default. Considering the current userbase and target age group of Facebook, this would help users avoid unsolicited obscene images. Just like Message Controls, there’s no clear timeline for this feature. Facebook, however, says it will be running pilot tests soon.