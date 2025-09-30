Facebook Tries to Be the Cool Kid with Fan Challenges and Custom Badges

Facebook is attempting to become the cultural hotspot for trends, with its new fan challenges feature for creators and custom badges for their top fans on the platform.

Facebook Introduces Fan Challenges and Custom Top Fan Badges

After Instagram announced 3 billion monthly users, Facebook is now trying to appeal to a younger audience with two new features. Starting with Fan Challenges, creators can prompt their followers to participate in a specific challenge with an image or a reel. The challenge will have its own hashtag to encourage fans and followers to participate in the challenge.

Image Credit: Facebook

It will also have a separate leaderboard, ranking each post by the number of reactions they receive. You can view the leaderboard entries on the Challenge page, where you can also discover other fan posts, and creators can check out fan entries.

In its blog post, Facebook mentions, “In the last three months, over 1.5 million entries have been submitted by fans to challenges, generating comments and reactions from over 10 million people while helping creators generate buzz and momentum around their chosen topics.”

The platform is also introducing custom top fan badges for followers who engage most with their favorite creators. You can go from being just another follower to becoming a top fan and earning the badge to show for it. It will also appear whenever you comment on the creator’s Facebook posts.

Users will have to accept their custom badges when offered, and you will get a notification for it. Facebook says, “Creators like Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, and J Balvin are rewarding their fans with custom top fan badges like “Bardi Gang,” “Sheerio,” and “La Familia.”

Image Credit: Facebook

It seems Facebook is trying to revive the glory days of viral challenges, like the ASL Ice Bucket challenge or the cinnamon challenge videos of 2014. But with a new twist, it’s trying to capture the younger audience. The company recently turned its Poke feature into something like Snapstreaks, and now it’s chasing trends with these new features.