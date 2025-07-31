Home > News > Mark Zuckerberg Says People Without AI Glasses May Fall Behind

Mark Zuckerberg Says People Without AI Glasses May Fall Behind

In Short
  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared his vision for the future of AI-powered glasses during the company's second-quarter earnings call.
  • He believes that AI glasses will be the ideal form factor for AI interaction, and those without them will be at a disadvantage.
  • However, this could be an attempt to save face for its Reality Labs, which has lost billions of dollars since 2020.

Meta released its second-quarter earnings report, where CEO Mark Zuckerberg emphasized that smart glasses will be the best way to engage with AI in the future. And he warned that those without them could be at a disadvantage.

Zuckerberg shared his thoughts during the earnings call on AI and the future. The CEO stated, “I continue to think that glasses are basically going to be the ideal form factor for AI, because you can let an AI see what you see throughout the day, hear what you hear, talk to you.”

Zuckerberg further added, “I think in the future, if you don’t have glasses that have AI — or some way to interact with AI — I think you’re … probably be at a pretty significant cognitive disadvantage compared to other people.”

Zuckerberg’s statement is likely driven by the unexpected success of Ray Ban Meta glasses. The sales revenue has more than tripled in the past year. Meta has also partnered with Oakley recently. another popular glass maker, to launch the Oakley Meta glasses.

Glasses are something we wear every day, whether for prescription use or just for fashion. Integrating AI in glasses has shown good results for the company. However, it seems far-fetched to say that smart glasses will be the gateway to the future of AI, given the current limitations.

It is also likely that Zuckerberg is trying to save face for Meta’s Reality Labs division in front of investors. The unit has been losing exponential amounts of money, with over $70 billion in losses since 2020. Despite that, it is unclear what the future holds, and who knows, maybe Zuckerberg’s idea of the future may come to fruition.

