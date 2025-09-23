Home > News > Facebook’s New AI Dating Features Feel Straight Out of Black Mirror

Facebook’s New AI Dating Features Feel Straight Out of Black Mirror

Anshuman Jain
Comments 0
Facebook Dating new AI Features Showcase preview
Image Credit: Meta
In Short
  • Facebook Dating is getting two new AI features: Dating Assistant and Meet Cute.
  • Dating Assistant will help you find matches using a custom prompt and even recommends ways to improve your profile.
  • Meet Cute suggests a surprise match every week based on the personalized algorithm.

Facebook is attempting to curb “swipe fatigue” with two new AI features, called the Dating Assistant and Meet Cute. The latter will help you find a match based on a personalized algorithm, charting very close to the premise of a Black Mirror episode.

What are Facebook’s New Dating Assistant and Meet Cute Features?

Facebook announced these two new features in its blog post on Monday. Starting with the Dating Assistant, it will help you find matches based on your interests and preferences. It does not adhere to traditional norms like height or education, and instead allows you to type a custom prompt for a profile that fits your ideal match.

Also Read: Facebook Wants to Take on Snap Streaks With Its Old Poke Feature
Dating Assistant Feature Showcase in Facebook Dating
Image Credit Meta

Facebook shared an example prompt, “Find me a Brooklyn girl in tech,” and the dating assistant will find a suitable match for you. It can also help you out with dating ideas and improve your current Facebook Dating profile. You can find the Dating Assistant under the Matches tab. The feature is gradually rolling out in the US and Canada.

Coming to Meet Cute, which will basically recommend a surprise match every week. You can decide to start a conversation or simply unmatch. Facebook says this feature is ideal for “anyone tired of swiping and is looking for a fresh, easy way to expand their typical pool of dating candidates.” The company is also working to allow users to adjust the frequency of matches.

Also Read: Instagram’s New Feature Makes It Easy to Find Your College Friends
Meet-Cute-Feature-Showcase-in-Facebook-Dating
Image Credit: Meta

With these new additions, Meta is taking on apps like Tinder, which recently introduced similar AI matchmaking features. From my perspective, these new AI additions remind me of the Black Mirror episode “Hang the DJ,” where an algorithm suggests matches to find the perfect partner.

While this is nowhere near as aggressive, it does share some parallels with it. But what are your thoughts on this? Would you use these new AI dating features? Let us know in the comments below.

Anshuman Jain

As a tech journalist, I dive into the ever-evolving tech landscape with a particular interest for smartphones, apps, and gaming. With a passion for sharing insights, my articles blend expertise with a friendly touch—think of me as your friendly neighborhood tech support.

