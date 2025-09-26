Meta Launches ‘Vibes,’ an Endless Stream of AI Video Junk

Meta is introducing a new short-form video feed called Vibes in the Meta AI app and on meta.ai. But unlike TikTok or Instagram Reels, it only features AI-generated content. The feed will show AI-generated short videos from creators and other Meta AI users, and similar to Instagram reels, you will start seeing videos based on preferences.

Meta AI’s New Vibes Feed is Filled with AI-Generated Slop

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new Vibes feed for the Meta AI app in his Instagram post. When it comes to creating videos, you can start with a new one or remix published content. It also lets you add music, visuals, and play around with different styles before publishing it directly on the Vibes feed. You can also share it on Facebook or Instagram.

Image Credit: Meta

To make it possible, Meta is partnering with Midjourney and Black Forest Labs — the creator of Flux image models — while Meta continues to trains its video generation model.

With the addition of Vibes, it is clear that Meta wants to further push AI content on its platforms. Meta previously received backlash for hosting AI bot profiles on Instagram. It’s clear that going forward Meta will push more AI-generated content on all its social media platforms.