Meta Unveils Ray-Ban Glasses with Built-In Display and ‘Neural Band’

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has just announced the new Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses, which come with a built-in display and a “Neural band” to control content on the screen using hand gestures.

The company launched its new pair of smart glasses at the Meta Connect 2025, dubbed Meta Ray-Ban Display. The highlight of these new Ray-Bans is that they have a colored display inside the right lens, which allows users to interact with their favorite apps, use on-screen navigation, see live translations, and more.

Image Credit: Meta

The display is pretty capable, getting as bright as 5,000 nits, and works flawlessly in open sunlight. Unlike the Android XR glass, others can’t tell when the display is on or when you are watching something on the screen, similar to what the Google Glass originally intended. That said, it still comes with cameras, a speaker, a microphone, and Meta AI onboard, so you can still enjoy older features.

The Meta Ray-Ban Display ships with the Neural band, as Meta likes to call it. This is worn on your wrist and uses electromyography (EMG) to detect signals sent from your brain when your hand performs a gesture. These are quite effective, as you can have your hand on the side, or even behind your back, and the smart glasses will detect the gesture accurately. You can even write on any surface with the Neural band to input text.

Image Credit: Meta

On stage, Mark Zuckerberg said the Neural band will offer 18 hours of battery life and is waterproof. So, you can wear it during workouts without any trouble. With these capabilities, Meta might finally have a mass market product that could give Apple and Google serious competition.

Meta Ray-Ban Display will go on sale on September 30 for $799. That is far cheaper than the $3,000 Apple Vision Pro headset and also much more convenient to wear. So, will you be picking up a pair for yourself? Let us know in the comments below.