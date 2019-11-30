Tired of entering passwords every time you log in to eBay on a mobile web browser? Worry not, the e-commerce giant has implemented a password-less login experience that will allow Android users to make use of biometric sensors to seamlessly login to eBay.

eBay has implemented this new authentication technique based on WebAuthn, a new standard of biometric-based authentication for web browsers. You will be prompted to enable fingerprint/face recognition the next time you visit the web version of eBay on Chrome as you can see below.

Once you have enabled the feature, you can easily use your phone’s biometric authentication to log in to your eBay account, just like you unlock your smartphone. Alternatively, you can use the screen lock to login to the website.

The feature is compatible with version 75 and higher of the Chrome browser. In case this feature is not working on your device, make sure your Chrome browser is updated to the latest version available on the Google Play Store. While we are on the subject of Chrome, you should check out these cool Chrome Flags for mobile devices.

The blog post of eBay mentions that support for more platforms will be added in the future. With this implementation, eBay has set the lead among other e-commerce giants for a seamless login experience for its customers and sellers. I hope more companies adopt this standard on their mobile websites.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time we’re seeing biometric authentication on eBay. In fact, the company’s Android and iOS apps allow users to authenticate with biometric sensors for quite some time now.

So, would you prefer signing in to popular websites using facial recognition or fingerprint sensor rather than passwords? Tell us in the comments.