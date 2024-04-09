Cleaning Gets Cool: Dyson Makes Viral Vision Pro Concept a Reality

Well, we all have experienced it. We think we’re done vacuuming, nicely put the vacuum clear away, and then discover dirt in the corner of a carpet. It’s pretty common in those hard-to-reach spots below the bed or the couch. To chuck these annoyances, Dyson has come up with a smartphone app that will exactly tell you where you have and haven’t dragged your vacuum cleaner over. I think it’s just fantastic. This way, you can actually enjoy a spotless home every time you do the cleaning.

It seems Dyson has turned the viral concept video of Apple Vision Pro into a reality. Back in February, when Vision Pro went on sale, we saw numerous YouTube videos showing off the capabilities of this high-end mixed-reality headset. The one that grabbed several eyeballs was a concept that showed off how the Vision Pro could be used to make vacuuming fun. People would vacuum up gold coins as if they were Mario on cleaning day, and it seemed like a fabulous idea. And now, Dyson has finally made it a reality. The best part, you don’t need a $3500 mixed-reality headset to try this.

Dyson CleanTrace AR App

Dyson, a brand that’s already known for its super-sucky vacuum cleaners has now come up with a new creation- Dyson CleanTrace, which is all set to arrive in June. This super smart AR (Augmented Reality) tool will allow your smartphone with a LiDAR scanner to track your vacuum in real-time. The areas you’ve cleaned will be mapped in purple, while uncleaned sections where you still have to pass your vacuum on will be left blank.

Not only will it draw your attention to those often-forgotten corners of your living space but it will also help you save time as you won’t have to go over sections you’ve cleaned already. Isn’t this super convenient? Well, it’s not a long time ago that such things would sound silly, but today, these aren’t less than magic.

The Dyson’s AR app seems to have taken the tech inspiration from the Dyson’s 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum cleaner that recently debuted in the US. Dyson says that, according to data, around 80% of cleaning sessions last less than 10 minutes. On the flip side, with Dyson’s suggestions, people tend to vacuum for an average of 24 minutes per session. Therefore if you’re a clean freak who needs everything to be spick and span, this new app could be the solution you were looking for.

Well, we all know how challenging it would be to hold our phones while using a vacuum cleaner. Considering this, Dyson will also release a special Dyson CleanTrace phone clamp so you can mount your phone in place. At the moment, Dyson hasn’t mentioned anything about the price of the clamp or the Dyson CleanTrace service. Since Dyson is launching them in a few months, we shouldn’t have to wait for too long. Image Courtesy: Dyson

But There’s a Catch

Unarguably, the Dyson CleanTrace AR tool seems damn exciting. That said, things are easy-peasy and there’s a fairly big catch. At the moment, Dyson’s CleanTrace AR only works with a Dyson Gen5detect, which is one of the most expensive offerings by Dyson and will cost you $999.

I mean, it’s fine if this AR cleaning tool is exclusive to Dyson vacuum cleaners. However, it’s a shame if the tool is only available for the most expensive model. We would have fallen in love with this innovative and useful cleaning tool if it could be used by Dyson’s more affordable lineup of vacuum cleaners. At the moment, it’s unclear whether or not Dyson will expand this tool to other models. We seriously hope Dyson does that.