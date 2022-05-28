Dyson Showcases Unique Robots That Can Perform Household Chores

Dyson aims to level up the process of house cleaning and keeping this in mind, it recently showed off a range of unique robotic arms that can perform an array of household chores, ranging from picking up toys from the floor to taking plates out of the dishwasher. The company aims to develop these robots for household chores in addition to its robotic vacuum cleaners and launch them in the commercial space in the coming years. Let’s take a look at the details below.

Dyson Wants to Replace Your Maids with Robots!

During the recent International Conference on Robotics in Philadelphia, Dyson detailed its future plans and showed off prototypes of unique robotic arms that can perform various household chores. These robotic arms, as per the company’s illustrations and visuals, can pick up household objects, vacuum couches, and perform a range of other tasks that might require human help.

You can check out a 3-minute video, with Jake Dyson detailing the company’s research centers and its plans, attached right below to get more details.

Dyson, which is known for its premium, AI-backed vacuum cleaners, has been investing in robotics to develop autonomous devices “capable of household chores and other tasks.” The company also says that it is currently hiring 250 engineers with expertise in computer vision, machine learning, sensors, and mechatronics to work on the project, with an aim to hire 700 more in the next five years.

Other than hiring expert engineers, Dyson also aims to build a new robotics research center at the Hullavington Airfield, which is near the company’s existing design center in Malmesbury, Wiltshire. This used to be the development center for Dyson’s electric car, a project which was canceled by the company back in 2019.

The newly-recruited robotics engineers will work in the new robotics research center to develop the chore-focused robotic arms. As per The Guardian, Dyson aims to release its household chore-focused robots in the commercial market by 2030.

“This is a ‘big bet’ on future robotic technology that will drive research across the whole of Dyson, in areas including mechanical engineering, vision systems, machine learning, and energy storage,” Jake Dyson, the Chief Engineer at Dyson and the son of the company’s founder Sir James Dyson, said in a statement.

So, what do you think about this new space Dyson is heading to? Do you think these robots can replace your maids? Let us know your thoughts on Dyson’s vision in the comments below.