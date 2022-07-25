Dyson V15 Detect Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner Launched in India

Dyson has added a new vacuum cleaner, the V15 Detect Cord-Free to its portfolio in India. The new vacuum cleaner is meant to be an easy solution for cleaning hard-to-reach areas and finding dust particles as small as 10 microns. It comes with Laser Dust Detection, Piezo Sensor, and more. Here are all the details to know.

Dyson V15 Detect: Specs and Features

The Dyson V15 Detect Cord-Free vacuum cleaner has Laser Dust Detection to detect the dust particles that can usually go unnoticed. For this, the vacuum cleaner includes a green laser diode in the Slim Fluffy cleaner head, which is placed at a 1.5-degree angle to get the job done.

Image: Dyson

The Piezo Sensor will help people keep track of the dust detected and get the details like how much dust has been removed, the different sizes of the dust particles, and more on an LCD screen. And when there’s a high concentration of dust particles, the vacuum cleaner will increase the suction power in auto mode. When the amount of dust is back to normal, the suction power will be reduced.

The Dyson V15 Detect ensures a run time of up to 60 minutes (for fade-free suction) and has an advanced five-stage filtration system to capture up to 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns.

There’s support for a new anti-tangle conical brush bar for the easy removal of hair with a hair screw tool. It also has a Digital Motorbar cleaner head with 56 hair removal vanes to remove all kinds of hair, be it human or pet hair. The cleaner head with spiralling nylon bristles, anti-static carbon fiber filaments, and strong suction power, can also pick up larger dust particles.

The Dyson V15 Detect features the Dynamic Load Sensing (DLS) technology, meant to intelligently adapt to the different floor types, dismissing the need for switching to different cleaner heads and power modes. Other features include wall dock support, no-touching bin emptying, a click-in battery, 3 power modes, 240AW suction power, and more.

Price and Availability

The Dyson V15 Detect Cord-Free vacuum cleaner is priced at Rs 62,900 and will be available, starting today. It can be purchased via Dyson’s website and Dyson Demo stores in the country.