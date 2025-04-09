Robert Pattinson Could Join the Dune 3 Cast as the Villain

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune movies have become critically celebrated and commercially successful works of the auteur in recent times. Dune Part 2 (review), released last year, was called the perfect sequel by every moviegoer. Since then, cinephiles have been waiting for more updates on the final installment in the Dune franchise, Dune: Messiah. While the shooting is planned to start later this summer, reports hint that Villeneuve might have found the perfect villain for the Dune 3 cast. The Mickey 17 star, Robert Pattinson, is reported to be part of Dune 3.

The latest report from Deadline suggests that Robert Pattinson is in talks to join the already-stacked Dune 3 cast. Furthermore, the report adds that no offer has been made yet, and the production staff has made no comment on the new addition.

What Role Will Robert Pattinson Play in Dune 3?

Now, if you are wondering what role Robert Pattinson will play in the upcoming Dune 3 movie, the answer is Scytale. THR‘s report support the idea that Pattinson can potentially star as Scytale, the main adversary of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) in Dune: Messiah.

Paul Atreides has defeated all the antagonists in his way so far, and it’s time to face a new villain in Dune Messiah. Scytale, the Face Dancer, is said to orchestrate a conspiracy to overthrow Paul in the upcoming final movie.

Robert Pattinson is one of the in-demand actors in Hollywood right now and is currently working on Nolan’s Odyssey, Matt Reeves’ The Batman II, and more. So, let’s see whether Pattinson will join the cast of Dune 3.

As a huge fan of Robert Pattinson and Denis Villeneuve, I hope these two team up together in Dune: Messiah.