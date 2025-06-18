Jason Momoa’s Son and Ida Brooke Have Been Cast as Atreides Twins in Dune Messiah

As we all know, the Dune franchise has taken the cinematic world by storm and quickly cemented itself as one of the most sought-after sci-fi sagas of our time. With two epic chapters already behind us, chronicling the rise of Paul Atreides, we’re now gearing up for the next big installment, Dune Messiah. And now, a major casting update has added even more fuel to the hype. According to fresh reports, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke have officially joined the cast of Dune Messiah, set to portray the twin children of Paul Atreides and Chani.

Image Credit: Warner Bros (via Dunemovie)

According to a report brought to us by Deadline, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, Jason Momoa’s son, and Ida Brook have officially been cast in Dune 3, or Dune Messiah. As per the report, Nakoa-Wolf will step into the role of Leto II, while Ida Brook is set to portray Ghanima, the twin children of Paul Atreides and Chani.

Legendary has refused to comment on this casting reveal for Dune 3 as of now.

Ida Brook has previously appeared on screen in Apple’s Silo and The Primrose Railway Children, but for Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, Dune 3 will mark the official cinematic debut. What makes it even more exciting is that he’ll be sharing the screen with his father, Jason Momoa, who is returning as the Duncan Idaho.

So, let’s wait and see what unfolds when Dune: Messiah hits theaters on December 18, 2026, and whether these fresh faces can carve out their place in one of sci-fi’s biggest franchises.