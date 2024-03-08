Legendary Dragon Ball Z Creator Akira Toriyama Passes Away at 68

An anime series that has been an enormous part of every fan’s childhood and the gateway to anime paradise for generations is the Dragon Ball series. Dragon Ball was created by the renowned manga artist Akira Toriyama. He has played an influential role in the manga industry for a lifetime. But, it is a sad day for Dragon Ball fans today. The formal announcement of the heartbreaking news of our beloved creator’s passing came from the Dragon Ball team in an official X post.

On March 1, 2024, Akira Toriyama, the visionary creator of the Dragon Ball series and many other well-known manga, passed away from an acute subdural hematoma (SDH) at the age of 68. This saddening news was shared by the Dragon Ball Official account on X (formerly Twitter). You can find the announcement here: Information ; Dear Friends and Partnershttps://t.co/85dXseckzJ pic.twitter.com/aHlx8CGA2M— DRAGON BALL OFFICIAL (@DB_official_en) March 8, 2024

Dragon Ball is well-known as the father of Shonen manga (and anime) among fans and Toriyama is undoubtedly the godfather of the Shonen world. Akira Toriyama will always be remembered as one of the greatest mangakas in history as he inspired and paved the way for millions of upcoming artists and fans worldwide.

He is an irreplaceable figure in the manga industry as without him, not only would Dragon Ball have ceased to exist but other popular manga like Naruto, Bleach, One Piece, Fairy Tale, and more would not exist. The creators of these works such as Masashi Kishimoto, Tite Kubo, and Eiichiro Oda have always spoken highly of Toriyama sensei and how his works inspired them to create their own art.

Today is a black day for the anime community across the world as we are deeply saddened by the creator’s passing. Toriyama sensei had dedicated more than half of his lifetime to creating unique pieces of art in the manga, anime, and gaming industry. His time-transcending works will continue to be loved by all the fans around the globe and inspire people who aim to become manga artists in the future.

We extend his family our deepest condolences. I along with many other fans can’t thank him enough for making our childhoods wondrous with his works. Rest in Peace legend!