GTA 6 Pre-Orders Might Be Closer Than Expected as Retailer Emails Roll Out

After months of silence and tons of cryptic messages about even the tiniest GTA 6 news, announcement, or trailers, a recent retailer activity has sent the fans into a complete meltdown. Recently, a sudden wave of pre-order emails has started appearing in retailers’ inboxes alongside GTA 6 pre-order listings going live on a few retail websites.

Although nothing has been confirmed from Rockstar yet, the timing of these leaks has sparked a fresh wave of hype among gamers. More people are now convinced that Rockstar could be starting their next big marketing move sooner than expected.

Retailer Listings and Walmart Screenshots Send GTA 6 Fans Coo Coo Crazy

The latest buzz started after an X user claimed that a local retailer sent them an email about GTA 6 being available for pre-order. However, when the user checked the website, the game was still marked as “Coming Soon.”

Some claim that the email was simply sent a few hours earlier than planned. But the story has not stayed quiet and is already fueling theories that the backend systems are already planning for a major announcement.

Image Credit: GTA Forum

There’s even more fuel to this fire coming from a rumor of someone reporting a Walmart internal employee system screenshot. The image shows the GTA 6 pre-order listing for Xbox Series X priced at $69.99. Although the screenshot has not been verified as authentic, it has not stopped the fans from dissecting every tiny detail online.

Furthermore, a new listing from an Italian gaming retailer called Show Game has reportedly opened the GTA 6 pre-orders on its website. It has listed the GTA 6 PS5 and Xbox Series X versions for €69.90. The screenshots for these listings quickly began circulating online, and the community has gone frenzy over this.

Image Credit: Show Game

Some players are arguing that Rockstar’s GTA 6 summer marketing campaign won’t begin until summer officially starts in late June. However, others are pretty much convinced that a third trailer or a GTA 6 pre-order announcement could drop at any moment.

At the same time, several users questioned the legitimacy of the leaks altogether. A ton of players have pointed out that the sources of these claims are still unverified. Moreover, other GTA news trackers have not fully confirmed whether the screenshots are real.

Still, even the possibility of the retailer systems for the GTA 6 pre-orders is enough to reignite the excitement. Even the retailers have sometimes updated the backend listings before the publishers make the announcement public. And this is why the fans are treating these leaks as potential smoke before the fire.