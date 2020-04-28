DJI has launched its successor to the Mavic Air, the Mavic Air 2. As one would expect, the company has significantly improved the camera and increased the flight time with its new version.

DJI has packed a 48MP 1/2-inch Quad Bayer CMOS sensor capable of recording 4K videos at 60 frames per second and 1080p slow-motion videos at 240 frames per second. It also boasts HDR photo, video, and panorama capabilities. Notably, there is support for 8K Hyperlapse that lets you choose from Free and Waypoint shooting modes.

The Mavic Air 2 has an improved focus tracking feature the company calls FocusTrack, offering three modes namely Active Track 3.0, Spotlight 2.0, and Point of Interest 3.0. Active Track 3.0 follows subjects while avoiding obstacles with better pathfinding algorithms, Spotlight 2.0 locks the subject in the frame, and Point of Interest 3.0 improves dynamic object tracking.

DJI says it has stepped up obstacle avoidance with APAS 3.0. “Advanced Pilot Assistance Systems (APAS) 3.0 utilizes an advanced mapping technology for smooth following and reliable obstacle avoidance in complex scenarios. Obstacle avoidance performance and automatic flight planning has dramatically improved compared to previous generations, increasing safety, and providing more options.”

The remote controller for the Mavic Air 2 offers a new clamp that DJI says will make it easier to attach smartphones. The controller is said to last for 240 minutes on a single charge.

Thanks to OcuSync 2.0 transmission system, the transmission distance of the Mavic Air 2 has been increased to 10km for 1080p videos. There is support for 2.4/5.8GHz dual-frequency bands. The company says the drone automatically switches to the best channel in real-time to offer the lowest interference.

Coming to the flight time, you can fly the Mavic Air 2 for up to 34 minutes at a top-flight speed of 68 kph, in line with the leaks. To recall, its predecessor offered a maximum flight time of 21 minutes.

The Mavic Air 2 starts at $799. There is a Fly More combo with more accessories such as ND Filters Set, battery charging hub, battery to power bank adaptor, and shoulder bag that you can opt for at $988.

