Death Stranding Isolations Anime Gets First Teaser, Coming in 2027

Kojima Productions has officially unveiled a short 45-second teaser for the upcoming Death Stranding Animated Series, titled Death Stranding Isolations, coming to Disney and Hulu in 2027. The studio revealed that the animated series features an original story in the world of Death Stranding, following a young man and a woman on an adventure.

Kojima Productions released the Death Stranding Isolations teaser on YouTube on October 30, 2026, and revealed the anime’s synopsis and a new teaser poster. E&H Production has brought together some of Japan’s leading animation talent to create the show, which will feature a traditional, hand-drawn 2D animation style.

Image Credit: Kojima Productions

Unlike the Death Stranding games, including Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, the anime won’t centre on Sam Bridges. Although its story unfolds during the first game’s events, as Sam works to reconnect the continent through the Chiral Network, the series will introduce a new set of characters.

So far, we know about four characters: an old man seeking salvation outside of Bridges’ network, a female warrior, a boy with a grudge against Bridges, and a lonely young girl. In the teaser, we see glimpses of the young girl, who’s also a Porter, having nightmares about the BTs, or Beached Things.

The poster has the tagline “My mom became a crater,” implying that either BTs consumed the young girl’s mother or she necrotized into a BT, both causing a Voidout, or a massive explosion, as seen in the Death Stranding games.

Hideo Kojima will executive-produce Death Stranding Isolations, with Takayuki Sano, known for his animation work on Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods. Recently, Hideo Kojima teased secret cameos in multiple projects, including two big anime, one game, and a live-action movie.

Kojima also made a cameo in CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2. Could Death Stranding Isolations be his next anime appearance? It wouldn’t be surprising to see him make a cameo in his own series. That said, what do you think about the Death Stranding Isolations teaser? Tell us in the comments section below.