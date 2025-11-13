Home > News > Death Stranding Anime Series Announced at Disney+ Event, But It Won’t Release Until 2027

Death Stranding Anime Series Announced at Disney+ Event, But It Won’t Release Until 2027

Aparna Ukil
Comments 0
Death Stranding Director's Cut
Image Courtesy: Kojima Productions
In Short
  • Death Stranding anime was recently announced at the latest Disney+ event.
  • The anime based on Hideo Kojima's popular games is titled Death Stranding Isolations.
  • However, the anime is still far away from its release, as it won't arrive until 2027.

Death Stranding is one of the most talked-about video games of the last decade. Due to its incredible world-building, amazing gameplay, and Hideo Kojima’s cinematic storytelling, the game has become one of the most popular video game franchises of all time. It has been played by over 20 million people until now. Today, Kojima has announced a Death Stranding anime series at the Disney event.

Hideo Kojima Has Announced ‘Death Stranding Isolations’ at the Disney+ Event

Death Stranding Isolations
Image Credit: E&H Studios (X/@@thegameawards)

A few months back, Hideo Kojima hinted that they are working on an anime adaptation of Death Stranding. And now, he surprised the global fandom by announcing the Death Stranding anime at the Disney+ Event. He called it “Death Stranding Isolations,” but let me tell you it’s just a working title. Kojima said on the stage that he has been a fan of Japanese animation since childhood, and it somehow inspired him to build a worldview.

He also says that he has loved Disney from the start, so when he saw that the platform showcased his documentary, he was pleased. Now that Disney+ approached him for the intriguing project, he couldn’t say no.

The series will feature an original story that will see Sam Bridges as the main character. Besides him, an old man, a boy, and a female warrior will serve as the crucial parts of the anime. You won’t get to witness a familiar story that the game has already revealed.

Hideo Kojima will serve as an Executive Producer, and the E&H studio in Japan will handle production. The Death Stranding anime will not involve any CGI; it will be entirely 2D hand-drawn animation.

Nothing major about the narrative has been disclosed yet, as the project has a long way to go. It will not arrive on the screens until 2027.

Hideo Kojima has built a massive fandom through his unique storytelling and cinematic presentation in his video games. Now, he is all set to bring that excellence to the world of anime. So, don’t lose patience, and if you’ve recently come across this news, don’t miss out on playing Death Stranding and Death Stranding 2 to get familiarized with its world.

Related Articles
One Punch Man vs My Hero Academia: One Sided Battle of Animation Quality of Two Superhero Anime in 2025
Ajith Kumar Nov 11, 2025
The Seven Deadly Sins Origin First Impressions: Gear Up to Unravel a Multiversal Saga
Ajith Kumar Nov 11, 2025
The Most Vicious JJK Villain Is Set to Return in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 (It’s Not Sukuna)
Aparna Ukil Nov 10, 2025
One Piece Egghead Arc English Dub Release Date: When Do New Episodes Come Out?
Ajith Kumar Nov 6, 2025
#Tags
#Death Stranding
Aparna Ukil

Aparna is a Senior Entertainment Writer at Beebom with 4 years of experience in the industry. Specializing in Jujutsu Kaisen and everything horror, she brings in-depth insights and a passion for storytelling to her coverage. Recently, she has interviewed Abby Trott, the voice actress behind Demon Slayer's Nezuko and Dandadan's Momo, delivering exclusive content for fans. Previously, she contributed her expertise to some notable publications including Sportskeeda, Dexerto, and Forever Geek, honing her craft in entertainment journalism.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...