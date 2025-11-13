Death Stranding Anime Series Announced at Disney+ Event, But It Won’t Release Until 2027

Death Stranding is one of the most talked-about video games of the last decade. Due to its incredible world-building, amazing gameplay, and Hideo Kojima’s cinematic storytelling, the game has become one of the most popular video game franchises of all time. It has been played by over 20 million people until now. Today, Kojima has announced a Death Stranding anime series at the Disney event.

Hideo Kojima Has Announced ‘Death Stranding Isolations’ at the Disney+ Event

Image Credit: E&H Studios (X/@@thegameawards)

A few months back, Hideo Kojima hinted that they are working on an anime adaptation of Death Stranding. And now, he surprised the global fandom by announcing the Death Stranding anime at the Disney+ Event. He called it “Death Stranding Isolations,” but let me tell you it’s just a working title. Kojima said on the stage that he has been a fan of Japanese animation since childhood, and it somehow inspired him to build a worldview.

He also says that he has loved Disney from the start, so when he saw that the platform showcased his documentary, he was pleased. Now that Disney+ approached him for the intriguing project, he couldn’t say no.

The series will feature an original story that will see Sam Bridges as the main character. Besides him, an old man, a boy, and a female warrior will serve as the crucial parts of the anime. You won’t get to witness a familiar story that the game has already revealed.

Hideo Kojima will serve as an Executive Producer, and the E&H studio in Japan will handle production. The Death Stranding anime will not involve any CGI; it will be entirely 2D hand-drawn animation.

Nothing major about the narrative has been disclosed yet, as the project has a long way to go. It will not arrive on the screens until 2027.

Hideo Kojima has built a massive fandom through his unique storytelling and cinematic presentation in his video games. Now, he is all set to bring that excellence to the world of anime. So, don’t lose patience, and if you’ve recently come across this news, don’t miss out on playing Death Stranding and Death Stranding 2 to get familiarized with its world.