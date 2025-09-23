A24’s Death Stranding Live-Action Movie Gets a Fresh Update From the Director

The live-action Death Stranding movie by A24 has been in the works for a very long time now. After a brief period of silence, we have been getting updates about the live-action movie in 2025. Earlier, Michael Sarnoski, the American filmmaker, was announced as the director of A24’s live-action Death Stranding movie. Now, he has shared key updates about the story of the upcoming Death Stranding live-action movie at the Beyond the Strand event.

At Kojima Productions’ 10th anniversary event today in Japan, Michael Sarnoski disclosed the details about the story of A24’s live-action Death Stranding movie. Everyone has been anticipating that the movie will retell the story of the prequel game, Death Stranding, that came out in 2019. However, Michael has now confirmed that it will be a completely new story with fresh faces.

“I think, with this project, we really want to capture the soul of the game, capture the themes of the game, but tell a story you haven’t seen in that world and explore characters you haven’t seen before, and find all of that scope and all of those incredible real locations, but also find all of those nuanced characters and just do justice to the game on a macro and micro scale.” – Michael Sarnoski

Just like the fans, Kojima remarked about the challenges of condensing the game’s main story into a single movie. That’s where Sarnoski comes in, and the live-action team is penning a story that will appeal to the fans of the Death Stranding franchise as well as newcomers.

“We’re trying to find another story that you’ve never seen in this same universe that is both accessible to people who have never played these games before, but will also give something to people who know the games really well. I think finding that balance and finding a way to tell a human story in this world that captures everything that we love about it, as well as being able to stand on its own two feet, is really the goal,” Michael Sarnoski said.

Michael Sarnoski also opened up about taking on a massive project like Death Stranding after working on A Quiet Place and Pig:

“I was terrified by the idea of taking something this big on, especially after A Quiet Place, which was a really big endeavor. But it was after meeting Kojima-san and talking to A24 that I realized how much freedom they were willing to give me on this project. Kojima-san is a true artist, and he really wants to support other artists, and he’s letting me play in this sandbox and in this world as much as I want.”

Kojima and A24 are offering complete freedom to Michael in bringing life to the new story set in the Death Stranding universe. While we may not get to see Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, or Margaret Qualley in the live-action, hopefully, we get some references and easter eggs based on the game. That said, share your thoughts about the direction Sarnoski is taking with the Death Stranding live-action movie by A24 in the comments below.