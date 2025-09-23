Hideo Kojima Shares First Look at the ‘Death Stranding: Mosquito’ Animated Movie

Around the time of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach’s release, the mastermind, Hideo Kojima, has been actively expanding the Death Stranding IP across various media formats. A live-action movie by A24 and an anime are already in the works, and the latest announcement is an animated movie set in the Death Stranding universe. Shortly after the announcement, exciting details about the Death Stranding animated movie project were unveiled today at the Beyond The Strand event.

To commemorate Kojima Productions’ tenth anniversary, the Beyond The Strand event is underway in Tokyo, Japan. During the event, the first working title for the animated movie project was revealed to be “Death Stranding: Mosquito,” and the first teaser for the upcoming animated movie was also released today.

Hiroshi Miyamoto, who has worked on titles such as Dragon Ball movies, Eiga Precure Dream Stars, and more, will direct the Death Stranding animated movie. Furthermore, the screenplay is being written by Aaron Guzikowsi (known for Prisoners, Raised by Wolves, etc) as announced before.

ABC Animation, the renowned producer behind popular anime titles such as A Silent Voice, Violet Evergarden movies, I Want to Eat Your Pancreas, and many more, will be producing the Death Stranding animated movie.

If you are wondering why the movie is titled Mosquito, it has to do with the main character’s role, as he is seen having a needle-like BT attached to his face. The new teaser feels bizarre as the game where the mosquito MC fights against a porter. Similar to the Sekiro anime, it seems like the Death Stranding animated movie will go traditional with hand-drawn animations.

It’s a wonderful time to be a Death Stranding fan as the DS universe is broadening with many more projects for us to enjoy in the future. That said, what do you think about the Death Stranding: Mosquito animated movie’s teaser? Let us know in the comments below.