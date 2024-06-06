Deadpool & Wolverine Ticket Release Date in India Announced

Marvel India has come forward with some pretty awesome news. Sometime back, early tickets for Deadpool and Wolverine went live in the United States announced by Ryan Reynolds on his YouTube and Twitter channels. Now, The early tickets for Deadpool and Wolverine are going to go live in India as well and in this piece find out when! Khade khade khuja kya rahe ho… jaake ticket book karo 🎫



Set your reminders as tickets for Deadpool & Wolverine will be available for day one (26th July) booking opens on 8th June for 24 hours only!

LFG!



Available for IMAX only. pic.twitter.com/3CLre3jJCM— Marvel India (@Marvel_India) June 6, 2024

Tickets for Deadpool and Wolverine will be available in India on June 8, 2024, only for 24 hours. So you will be able to book yourself a ticket in IMAX for July 26, 2024, when Deadpool and Wolverine is releasing. As of now, we do not know which online ticket booking site will carry out this sale but we will let you guys know as soon as we have some details on it!

In the US, when early tickets were announced, the ticket booking websites and apps crashed briefly. Seeing the popularity of the movie, we can see the same thing happening in India. Nonetheless, Deadpool & Wolverine is the most anticipated movie of the year and it’s a piece of good news that the ticket sale date has been announced for Indian fans as well.