Deadpool & Wolverine Ticket Release Date in India Announced

- Early tickets for Deadpool and Wolverine are going live on June 8, 2024 in India.
- The sale of IMAX tickets will be live for 24 hours.
- Deadpool and Wolverine will be released on July 26, 2024.
Marvel India has come forward with some pretty awesome news. Sometime back, early tickets for Deadpool and Wolverine went live in the United States announced by Ryan Reynolds on his YouTube and Twitter channels. Now, The early tickets for Deadpool and Wolverine are going to go live in India as well and in this piece find out when!
Tickets for Deadpool and Wolverine will be available in India on June 8, 2024, only for 24 hours. So you will be able to book yourself a ticket in IMAX for July 26, 2024, when Deadpool and Wolverine is releasing. As of now, we do not know which online ticket booking site will carry out this sale but we will let you guys know as soon as we have some details on it!
In the US, when early tickets were announced, the ticket booking websites and apps crashed briefly. Seeing the popularity of the movie, we can see the same thing happening in India. Nonetheless, Deadpool & Wolverine is the most anticipated movie of the year and it’s a piece of good news that the ticket sale date has been announced for Indian fans as well.