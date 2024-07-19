Deadpool 3 Final Trailer Released: Dafne Keen as X-23 and Deadpool Corps Confirmed

The final Trailer for Deadpool 3 is here and it has brought back someone who has been long anticipated to make a return. Previously seen in Logan, Dafne Keen is now confirmed to appear in Deadpool and Wolverine. This trailer is going to be the last clip coming out for Deadpool and Wolverine and other than this there were other quite interesting reveals regarding Deadpool and Wolverine in this new trailer. Find out all you need to know about the new trailer in this article.

Deadpool Corps will Appear in Deadpool and Wolverine

The trailer gave us the full look at Lady Deadpool and along with that behind her in the portal, we see multiple variants of Deadpool walking in. There have been rumors of Deadpool Corps appearing in the movie but so far there has been no confirmation about this. The trailer has confirmed that Deadpool Corps will be in Deadpool 3, Behind Lady Deadpool we can see Headpool, Cowboy Deadpool, and multiple other versions of The Merc With a Mouth.

Dafne Keen Returns as X-23

The final trailer of Deadpool and Wolverine also confirmed that Dafne Keen will return as X-23 in the movie. However, we are not sure which version of X-23 will appear in Deadpool 3.

Cassandra Nova Seems to Be Using TVA Tech

Image Courtesy: YouTube/Marvel Entertainment

The trailer gives us a shot of Cassandra Nova using a machine which makes it look like the timeline is Spaghettifying as we have previously seen in the Loki series. It seems that somehow Cassandra Nova has got hold of TVA tech and she is using it to destroy worlds and Wolverine’s timeline has been one of those. This is just a speculation so let’s wait for a week more and see what Deadpool and Wolverine has in store for us.