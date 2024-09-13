Valve’s new MOBA shooter is still in early development but the invite-only players numbers increase every day. To tackle this, the game was running on limited-time matchmaking. This made the players wait for a good chunk of time before they could get in the queue again. However, with the latest patch, Deadlock matchmaking is now open 24/7.

Now, when you open the game, you will no longer see the prompt message mentioning the Deadlock matchmaking hours. Previously, the matchmaking was divided into five regions. North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania were all the server regions with their schedule.

This new change will finally allow players to open the game and match whenever they want. Finally, players will not have to worry about the matchmaking timers in Deadlock and change regions.

Deadlock Patch Notes: Other Changes

Moreover, Deadlock’s latest patch notes also added beginner-friendly matchmaking. According to the patch, any new players will need to win 4 games to get under the MMR or skill-based matches. This will help new players match against new players to properly learn the game at the newbie level.

Along with it, a new mini-map is added to the game. The square-shaped map is now round with fewer details on it.

Players can also add custom key binds for each hero of their selection. Furthermore, some heroes’ abilities and items were adjusted as well. The console is also getting a setting that you must enable before using it with F7.

Are you excited that Deadlock matchmaking is now open 24/7? What time are you inviting your friend to Deadlock? Let us know in the comments below.