Dave the Diver Coming to PlayStation; Godzilla DLC Teased

The PlayStation State of Play is an event that all the gamers anticipate for something fresh and exciting to come. However, today, we got to see something different. Amidst all the gameplay reveal and trailers, Dave the Diver, a game with a 10/10 score on Steam, has finally been announced to be coming to PlayStation.

Dave the Diver, a casual single-player adventure RPG, was originally released on Windows and macOS and got heavy praise from the gaming community. Later, the game joined the Nintendo consoles, and since then, players on PlayStation have been waiting for a PlayStation release. Finally, the wait is over as PlayStation showcased the game in the State of Play event.

Image Source: Sony PlayStation

In the reveal, we have got the release window for Dave the Diver PlayStation version to be April 2024. It will feature all the deep dives and challenges of the game while giving you a lot of side quest fun. Dave the Diver will be available for both PS5 and PS4.

Image Source: Sony PlayStation

While we were happy with the trailer ending, we got another surprise from developers MINTROCKET and Nexon. From the depths that Dave dives in, we see the king of the monsters emerge. As confirmed by the PlayStation blog post, Dave the Diver Godzilla DLC will be a free downloadable content pack and is coming in May 2024.

For all the casual gamers on PlayStation, this game will be a must-try. Are you excited about this game finally coming on PlayStation? Let us know in the comments.