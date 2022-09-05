Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV (D65U1WOS) with webOS TV Introduced in India

Indian brand Daiwa has launched the new 4K UHD Smart TV (D65U1WOS) with support for webOS TV, a bezel-less display, ThinQ AI support, and more. Here’s a look at its specs, features, and more.

Daiwa D65U1WOS Smart TV: Specs and Features

The Daiwa D65U1WOS Smart TV has a slim frame and gets a 65-inch 4K UHD bezel-less display. There’s an ADS panel, which allows for better color reproduction and color accuracy. The display supports Quantum Luminit+ Technology with 1.07 billion colors and 4K Upscaling.

The TV also gets HDR10, HLG, MEMC (Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation) 4K at 60Hz, and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode). There’s Cinema mode too and 400 nits of peak brightness.

The new Daiwa 4K UHD TV is powered by a quad-core ARM CA55 processor, coupled with 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. It comes with LG’s ThinQ AI, which enables users to perform tasks via a voice assistant and get music, movie, and more recommendations. These can be enabled via the LG ThinQ app.

The new TV comes with inbuilt Alexa and gets access to various OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more. It comes with a Magic Remote with Universal Control for all connected devices and support for voice commands and dedicated Netflix/Amazon Prime Video buttons. The remote can also become an air mouse for easy navigation and has a Click Wheel for easy scrolling through content.

Other details include support for dual-band Wi-Fi, 2-way Bluetooth version 5.0, Miracast, Dolby Audio, 2 USB 2.0 ports, and 3 HDMI 3.0.

Price and Availability

The Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV (D65U1WOS) retails at Rs 56,999 and is now up for grabs via leading offline stores in India.

It comes with a 12-month warranty, along with the added warranty of 12 months for the panel. This can be availed via the My Daiwa app.