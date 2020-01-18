Daimler unveiled the Mercedes-Benz Marco Polo camper van at the 2020 Caravan Motor and Tourism (CMT) exhibition earlier this week. The van is equipped with Mercedes-Benz Advanced Control (MBAC) interface module, allowing users to perform various operations from a smartphone.

For instance, one can control the lights and temperature in the living area of the van using the companion smartphone app. Below are the complete functions of MBAC, as specified by the company in a press release.

Checking the fresh water and grey water tank fill levels

Checking the charge level of the auxiliary battery

Controlling the warm-air auxiliary heater, including programming a timer and night-time temperature reduction

Controlling the coolbox temperature

Extending or retracting the electric pop-up roof

Opening and closing the electrically operated sliding sunroof

Controlling the sound system, regulating everything from the bass intensity to the sound setup

Adjusting the brightness level and color temperature of the interior lighting, including that of the ambient lighting

The van will have a 10.25-inch touchscreen central display in the cockpit. The display supports all the aforementioned controls as well. Moreover, Mercedes has integrated “Mercedes me connect” services to the van so that customers can make use of services including vehicle monitoring, navigation, and multimedia.

MBAC will be a standard feature on Marco Polo vans by Spring 2020. “2020 will now see MBAC added as a standard component to our own Marco Polo camper vans. With this, we can offer camping fans a completely new level of comfort and live up to our aspiration of being the innovative leader in the segment”, said Klaus Maier, Head of Marketing and Sales at Mercedes-Benz Vans in a statement.

