Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 with Improved Drop Resistance Introduced

Corning has introduced the next-gen Gorilla Glass Victus 2 as a successor to the Gorilla Glass Victus introduced back in 2020. The new Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is meant to provide improved drop resistance while delivering 2x scratch resistance, which is the same as its predecessor. Check out more details below.

Gorilla Glass Victus 2: Details

The Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 comes with a new glass composition, which can save the devices from accidental drops even on surfaces like concrete and asphalt despite phones being 10% bigger and 15% heavier. The drop performance has improved by up to 1m on 80-grit and up to 2m on 180-grit. It is said to be up to 50 times better than the competitors.

This time, the focus is more on drop resistance as opposed to both drop and scratch protection that was central to the Gorilla Glass Victus 1.

While ensuring 2x better scratch resistance than the previous Gorilla Glass versions, Victus 2 also ensures up to 4x better scratch resistance than the competition. It comes with high resistance to anything sharp and has a high retained strength after use.

David Velasquez, Vice President and General Manager of Gorilla Glass, said, “Smartphones are the center of our digital lives, and the requirement for exceptional scratch and drop resistance has only increased with our growing reliance on clear, damage-free displays. Surfaces matter and rough surfaces like concrete are everywhere.“

The new Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is meant for smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Notebook PCs, cameras, smart home devices, and many more. The company is in talks with several companies and is expected to reach devices in the coming few months.

There’s no word on which phone will protection by the new Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, though. We expect the upcoming Galaxy S23 series, the OnePlus 11 Pro, and more phones to get the Gorilla Glass Victus 2.