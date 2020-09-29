Web browsers are constantly introducing new features to improve the multitasking experience. While Google Chrome has tab grouping to group similar tabs and is already working on an automatic tab grouping feature, the latest Canary feature attempts to efficiently manage separate browser windows.

As spotted by Techdows, there exists a new feature named Window Naming that lets you set custom names for Chrome browser windows. This way, you can easily classify your browser windows based on its contents and quickly identify them.

For now, the feature is present behind a Chrome flag in the latest Google Chrome Canary version. If you’re interested to try this upcoming feature right now, you should go to chrome://flags and search for ‘Window Naming’. Once you’ve enabled the flag, restart the browser.

After the restart, you will see an option called ‘Name window’ if you right-click on Chrome’s header. When you click on it, a dialog box to set your desired window name appears. Enter the name you prefer and click on OK to confirm the changes.

You can repeat these steps to name all the browser windows you’ve opened. It is worth noting that you will see the name of the browser window in the taskbar thumbnail preview that appears when you hover the mouse pointer over Chrome’s icon on Windows 10’s taskbar and in the recent app views triggered using Windows Key + Tab or Alt + Tab shortcuts.

While the feature is functional on Windows 10, it is also available on Chrome Canary for Linux, Chrome OS, and Android too as per the flag’s description. We will have to wait until Google makes the feature available in the stable version of Google Chrome.