Earlier this year, we saw the Spanish football giant, Barcelona enter the digital streaming scene with the introduction of their own streaming platform, the Barca TV+. Now, London’s pride, Chelsea FC is getting into the app market by collaborating with a new football-training app. “Perfect Play” is an app that will help players all around the world to better themselves in the game.

Now, Perfect Play: Soccer Academy is one of the latest additions to the Apple App Store. Developed by Chelsea Digital Ventures, the app is aiming to bring top-class training to every football lover out there.

Train Like the Chelsea Stars

The app can monitor a player’s training by using a player tracking technology. This will also provide the app with enough data to create a personalized training plan for the user. Apart from these, “Perfect Play” can also track all the necessary skills needed for the game we all love including the technical, mental, and physical performance of the player.

Now, the app is specifically designed for footballers all around the world, and to make it one of the best virtual football-training apps out there, the developers worked with the experts at London’s Chelsea FC Academy.

“I grew up dreaming of becoming a professional footballer and joined Chelsea when I was six years old. The training program the academy created gave me the core physical and mental skills I use every time I play. It’s fantastic that all young footballers can now undertake the same training plan using Perfect Play. And the technology in the app is unbelievable!”, says Chelsea and England star, Mason Mount.

The app is currently available on the iOS and iPadOS App Store and will be “launching soon” for Android users. However, I couldn’t find the app here in the Indian App Store, as of now.