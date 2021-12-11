Download Microsoft’s New Pantone Color of the Year 2022 Wallpapers Right Here!

If you are a fan of the Windows 11 Bloom wallpaper, which comes with a petal-like design, Microsoft just released a new version of its latest wallpaper in a brand new color. The wallpaper is a part of the new Pantone Color of the Year 2022 theme that the Redmond giant recently released on the Microsoft Store for both Windows 10 and Windows 11 users to download. It features Pantone’s new Very Peri color scheme that comes in a new purplish shade.

To create the new version of the Bloom wallpaper, Microsoft partnered with Pantone, a New Jersey-based company renowned for its proprietary Pantone Matching System (PMS). It is a color-grading system used in a variety of industries. The company recently released a new color called 17-3938 Very Peri and the new Windows Bloom wallpaper comes in that color.

Microsoft describes the 17-3938 Very Peri color as “a dynamic blue hue that blends the faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red.” Pantone, on the other hand, says that the new color “displays a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expression.”

There are a total of four wallpapers included in the new theme pack, including a light and dark theme of the Bloom wallpaper and a couple of other variants of the wallpaper with the Very Peri color in the background. You can check out a preview in the slideshow below.

Now, if you like all the four wallpapers in the new Pantone Color of the Year 2022 theme pack, you can get them from the Microsoft Store and set it as your new Windows theme from the Personalization settings.

Personally speaking, I like all four of the new wallpapers as they look pretty good on the home screen. The new color and the design of the Bloom wallpaper go really well together and give an entirely new look to a PC or a laptop device. What do you think about the new Pantone theme? Do you like the Pantone Color of the year 2022 theme? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.