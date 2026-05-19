Fortnite Returns to iPhone and iPad Worldwide via iOS App Store

Epic Games has announced that Fortnite iOS has returned natively to the Apple App Store around the world, allowing players to jump into the loop on their iPhone and iPad devices. The announcement was released through Epic’s official social media channels, including its website, and it signals the end of a five-year corporate standoff between Apple and Epic.

Fortnite Returns to iOS App Store Globally Except in Australia

Following a settlement and platform adjustments, Epic and Apple have cleared the path for a total return of Fortnite on iPhones and iPads. In the official Epic blog, the developers stated: “Fortnite is returning to the App Store now because we are confident that once Apple is forced to show its costs, governments around the world will not allow Apple junk fees to stand.”

Epic also referenced how the company will “continue to challenge Apple’s anticompetitive App Store practices of banning alternative app stores and competition in payments.”

Fortnite is back on the App Store around the world for iPhones and iPads! 🌍 Jump in and level up today to unlock the Yeddy outfit: https://t.co/Sv7ZD0iuKn



For more, see here: https://t.co/OTxMiBNtyS pic.twitter.com/QlEWjc4Qqt — Fortnite (@Fortnite) May 19, 2026

For those who are not in the know, the conflict regarding Fortnite on iOS originally began in 2020. This is when Epic introduced an independent direct payment system to bypass Apple’s mandatory 30% App Store commission. Apple responded by immediately pulling Fortnite from the platform. While Fortnite returned to the EU through alternative marketplaces thanks to the EU’s Digital Markets Act, players in other parts of the world had to resort to cloud-streaming workarounds.

However, there is a slight catch to the good news. Fortnite has not returned to the iOS App Store in Australia yet. This is because Apple, despite having many of its practices labelled as unlawful, continues to push its terms. Until the Australian courts review Apple’s unlawful content, Fortnite cannot return to the App Store.

Now that Fortnite is back on iOS, players can once again jump into modes like Battle Royale, Zero Build, and more on their iPad and iPhone devices. Additionally, players can now easily unlock the Fortnite Yeddy skin using their iOS accounts.

Will you be downloading the game on your iOS devices once again? Tell us in the comments below!